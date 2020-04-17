Extremely Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Kia Motors (OTCMKTS:KIMTF) Share Price

Media coverage about Kia Motors (OTCMKTS:KIMTF) has been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kia Motors earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIMTF opened at $30.30 on Friday. Kia Motors has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30.

Kia Motors Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sales of motor vehicles. It operates through the following segment: Passenger Cars, Recreational Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles. It is also involved in leasing vehicles, providing vehicle maintenance services and automobile Parts. The company was founded on December 10, 1944 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

