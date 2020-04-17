Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Wright Medical Group (OTCMKTS:GCVRZ) Stock Price

Press coverage about Wright Medical Group (OTCMKTS:GCVRZ) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wright Medical Group earned a news impact score of 2.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCVRZ opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.88.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

About Wright Medical Group

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.