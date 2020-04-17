Research Analysts Set Expectations for PDC Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $872.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PDC Energy by 33.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,839 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

