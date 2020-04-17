Lombard Medical Technologies (LON:LMT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Lombard Medical Technologies (LON:LMT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lombard Medical Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the medical technology company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Lombard Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 154 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 193 ($2.54).

