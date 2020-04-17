R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for R1 RCM in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko anticipates that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.36 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 116.79%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

R1 RCM stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.99, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.46. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan bought 5,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,708,440.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli bought 9,871 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $199,703.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

