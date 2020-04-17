Research Analysts Set Expectations for ONEOK, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OKE. Credit Suisse Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

NYSE OKE opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John William Gibson bought 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

