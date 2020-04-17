Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Issued By William Blair

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Haymaker Acquisition in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

OSW has been the topic of several other reports. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE OSW opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.38 million.

In related news, CFO Stephen Lazarus bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $489,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

