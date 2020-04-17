Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Preferred Bank’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PFBC. Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $456.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.44.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

