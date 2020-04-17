Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pan American Silver Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Pan American Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAAS. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

PAAS opened at $19.47 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $71,214,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,385,000 after buying an additional 886,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $14,586,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,743,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,861,000 after buying an additional 614,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,670,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,335,000 after buying an additional 594,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

