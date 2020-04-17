Oppenheimer Weighs in on Purple Innovation Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRPL. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $468.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,090.83%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.52 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,650,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $6,497,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $2,669,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,742,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 113,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

