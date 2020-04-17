Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Stock Price

Headlines about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EADSF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Airbus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.33.

Airbus stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $154.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.09.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

