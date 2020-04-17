ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.74

Headlines about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 0.74 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ASXFY stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. ASX LTD/ADR has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $61.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49.

About ASX LTD/ADR

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

