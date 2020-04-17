PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.00

Headlines about PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. PEN earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of PENC opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. PEN has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

PEN Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product and Contract Services. The company offers anti-fogging towelettes to the military for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays; mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints; protective and water repelling coatings for interior glass and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces.

