Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZION. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,126.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

