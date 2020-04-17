WPX Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WPX. Mizuho upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2,170.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

