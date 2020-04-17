Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Issued By BWS Financial

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) – Research analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Verso in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. BWS Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Verso’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Verso has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.24 million. Verso had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Verso by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Verso during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Verso by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

