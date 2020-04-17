Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vocera Communications Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Vocera Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on VCRA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $18.67 on Thursday. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $605.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,596 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $285,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $346,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,446 shares of company stock worth $2,286,017. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

