Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $174.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.27 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.82 and a 200-day moving average of $99.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $176.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $479,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,646,000 after purchasing an additional 114,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 624,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

