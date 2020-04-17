National Bank Financial Comments on TFI International Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.35 billion.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.