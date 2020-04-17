TELUS Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.86 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.45.

TSE T opened at C$22.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$18.55 and a 1 year high of C$27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion and a PE ratio of 15.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

