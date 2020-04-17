TELUS Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:T)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.86 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.45.

TSE T opened at C$22.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$18.55 and a 1 year high of C$27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion and a PE ratio of 15.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Earnings History and Estimates for TELUS (TSE:T)

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Airbus Stock Price
Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Airbus Stock Price
ASX LTD/ADR Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.74
ASX LTD/ADR Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.74
PEN Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.00
PEN Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.00
Zions Bancorporation NA Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share
Zions Bancorporation NA Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share
WPX Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts
WPX Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Verso Corp Issued By BWS Financial
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Verso Corp Issued By BWS Financial


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report