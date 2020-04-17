Desjardins Weighs in on Sun Life Financial Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$8.53 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SLF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$66.50 to C$67.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.27.

SLF opened at C$43.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$35.43 and a 52 week high of C$66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 51,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total value of C$3,330,241.74. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.12 per share, with a total value of C$39,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at C$337,212. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,183.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.