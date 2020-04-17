Research Analysts Set Expectations for Rogers Communications’ Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.95 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th.

