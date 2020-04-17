Brokers Set Expectations for Nutrien Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CSFB set a C$41.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at C$48.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.51. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$34.80 and a 1-year high of C$73.25. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.36.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.53%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

