Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Decreased by Analyst

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$74.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$84.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.63. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 12-month low of C$40.01 and a 12-month high of C$85.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$66.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.02%.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

