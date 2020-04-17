Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rekor Systems Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rekor Systems stock. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Northstar Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Rekor Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

