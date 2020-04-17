Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Smart Sand Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Smart Sand in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Smart Sand’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Smart Sand from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Smart Sand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

NASDAQ SND opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. Smart Sand has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $29.16 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.22.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

