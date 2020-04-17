Exchange Income Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$363.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$356.35 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EIF. Raymond James cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities raised Exchange Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st.

TSE EIF opened at C$22.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$12.57 and a twelve month high of C$46.10. The company has a market cap of $818.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.68.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

