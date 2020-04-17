B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.10 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Shares of SSRM opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after buying an additional 370,769 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $32,948,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 238,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 76,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

