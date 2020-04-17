Analysts Offer Predictions for Roku Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Roku in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Roku from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $128.00 on Thursday. Roku has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.15 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,393,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,399,147.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $2,917,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,372 shares of company stock worth $27,655,884. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

