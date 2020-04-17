SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEIC. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SEI Investments by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.