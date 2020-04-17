Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Republic Services in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

Shares of RSG opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.22. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,669. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 47,706 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

