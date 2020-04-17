Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cargojet’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.26 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$117.25.

CJT opened at C$117.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$67.87 and a 1 year high of C$123.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.38. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 138.56.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Airbus Stock Price
Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Airbus Stock Price
ASX LTD/ADR Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.74
ASX LTD/ADR Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.74
PEN Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.00
PEN Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.00
Zions Bancorporation NA Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share
Zions Bancorporation NA Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share
WPX Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts
WPX Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Verso Corp Issued By BWS Financial
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Verso Corp Issued By BWS Financial


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report