Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cargojet’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.26 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$117.25.

CJT opened at C$117.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$67.87 and a 1 year high of C$123.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.38. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 138.56.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

