National Bank Financial Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for BCE in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank reduced their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$64.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC upped their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.17.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$57.64 on Thursday. BCE has a 1 year low of C$46.03 and a 1 year high of C$65.45. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion and a PE ratio of 17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$57.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.53.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.29 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.8325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.07%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

