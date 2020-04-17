Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

NYSE SOI opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $243.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $36,498,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,950,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

