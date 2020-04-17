ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Bryan, Garnier & Co Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective by equities researchers at Bryan, Garnier & Co in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €295.00 ($343.02) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €295.00 ($343.02).

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.