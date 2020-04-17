ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €270.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €270.00 ($313.95) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($367.44) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €295.00 ($343.02).

