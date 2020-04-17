BMO Capital Markets Increases Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target to C$1.00

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Superior Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SGI stock opened at C$0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.61. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 million and a PE ratio of -5.65.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

