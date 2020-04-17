Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) Given a C$0.80 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) received a C$0.80 price target from equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

Greenlane Rnwbl stock opened at C$0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Greenlane Rnwbl has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35.

About Greenlane Rnwbl

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems produce clean renewable natural gas from organic waste sources, including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

