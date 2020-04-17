Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) Given a C$0.80 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) received a C$0.80 price target from equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.
Greenlane Rnwbl stock opened at C$0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Greenlane Rnwbl has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35.
About Greenlane Rnwbl
