Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €17.70 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €17.70 ($20.58) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on G. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.63 ($18.18).

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

