Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €255.00 by UBS Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €255.00 ($296.51) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Pareto Securities set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €219.50 ($255.23).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.