Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €210.00 by Nord/LB

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($263.95) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €219.50 ($255.23).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?

Analyst Recommendations for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Munchener Ruckvers PT Set at €255.00 by UBS Group
Munchener Ruckvers PT Set at €255.00 by UBS Group
Munchener Ruckvers PT Set at €210.00 by Nord/LB
Munchener Ruckvers PT Set at €210.00 by Nord/LB
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV
JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys 135 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys 135 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Invests $216,000 in Amazon.com, Inc.
Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Invests $216,000 in Amazon.com, Inc.
Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 905 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 905 Shares of Johnson & Johnson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report