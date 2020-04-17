Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €210.00 by Nord/LB

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($263.95) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €219.50 ($255.23).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.