Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,344.07.

AMZN stock opened at $2,307.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,917.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,861.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,143.64 billion, a PE ratio of 100.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.