JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys 135 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,307.68 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,917.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,861.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1,136.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,344.07.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.