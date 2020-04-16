Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Invests $216,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,307.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,917.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1,861.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,136.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,344.07.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.