Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 905 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.66 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $372.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.20 and a 200 day moving average of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

