Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,560 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.8% of Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.93.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $284.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,255.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

