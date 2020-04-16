Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 2,687 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.0% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $284.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,255.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.93.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

