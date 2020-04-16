Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s Largest Position

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,977 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 33,439 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.5% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $171.88 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.81 and its 200 day moving average is $155.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,321.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

