Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $101,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $284.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,255.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.93.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

