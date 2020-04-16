Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,522 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $2,089,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $171.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,321.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

